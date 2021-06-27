What would you like to see? Richland County seeks input on proposed Decker Blvd greenspace

Property along Jackson Creek would become a naturalized greenspace for the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is asking the public for input into a proposed restoration project on Decker Boulevard.

The proposed Jackson Creek Site Restoration Project is part of Richland County's Neighborhood Improvement Program. Under the proposal, the 1.6-acre site at 2618 Decker Blvd would transformed into a naturalized greenspace with space for community gatherings, gardens, access points to Jackson Creek and educational signage.