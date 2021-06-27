What would you like to see? Richland County seeks input on proposed Decker Blvd greenspace

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is asking the public for input into a proposed restoration project on Decker Boulevard.
The proposed Jackson Creek Site Restoration Project is part of Richland County's Neighborhood Improvement Program. Under the proposal, the 1.6-acre site at 2618 Decker Blvd would transformed into a naturalized greenspace with space for community gatherings, gardens, access points to Jackson Creek and educational signage.
Interested members of the public are encouraged to find more information about the project and give feedback by completing the short online survey by July 16.