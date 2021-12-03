Chance to resolve certain warrants without fear of jail time coming next week

People with outstanding non-felony warrants in Richland County can have them resolved without going to jail

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County residents with outstanding non-felony bench warrants for missed court dates have an opportunity to have those warrants resolved during a special court from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office and Richland County Public Defender's Office are hosting the "No Judge No Jail" Bench Warrant Resolution Court from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, which is located at 2440 Atlas Rd., and Rehoboth Baptist Church, located at 4646 Hardscrabble Rd.

Residents can go to either location to get new court dates, receive help and advice with their case, and discuss a resolution for their general sessions bench warrant without fear of going to jail.

Face masks are required for entry at both locations.