Richland Library announces holiday hours, top books and media from 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library announced all locations will close 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 and remain closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of New Year's Day. Regular hours will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Local residents will still be able to access the library's resources and information online. To request, renew or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.
The library staff also took a look back at the most popular books, music and TV shows/movies checked out from the library's physical and digital collections in 2020. Here's what they found in the Top 5 in each category:
Adult Books (Physical Collection)
- Where the Crawdads Sing (Delia Owens)
- The Guardians (John Grisham)
- The Giver of Stars (Jojo Moyes)
- American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins)
- The Silent Patient (Alex Michaelides)
Adult Books (Digital Collection)
- The Vanishing Half (Brit Bennett)
- Camino Winds (John Grisham)
- Walk the Wire (David Baldacci)
- Untamed (Glennon Doyle)
- American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins)
Children's Books (Physical Collection)
- Pete the Cat and the Cool Caterpillar (James Dean)
- Pigs Make Me Sneeze! (Mo Willems)
- Waiting Is Not Easy! (Mo Willems)
- I Love My New Toy! (Mo Willems)
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Dav Pilkey)
Children's Books (Digital Collection)
- Pete the Cat's Family Road Trip (Kimberly & James Dean)
- The Last Olympian (Rick Riordan)
- New Kid (Jerry Craft)
- Pete the Cat and the Bad Banana (James Dean)
- Big Nate Makes the Grade (Lincoln Peirce)
Music (Physical Collection)
- Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- Frozen (Soundtrack)
- Ultimate Prince (Prince)
- Now That's What I Call Music! Volume 71 (Various Artists)
- Worthy (India.Arie)
Music (Digital Collection)
- Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
- Look up Child (Lauren Daigle)
- Folklore (Taylor Swift)
TV Shows/Movies (Physical Collection)
TV Shows/Movies (Digital Collection)
- Doc Martin: Paint It Black (Season 9, Episode 4)
- My Life Is Murder: The Locked Room (Season 1, Episode 2)
- Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway
- Agatha Raisin: The Walkers of Dembly (Season 1, Episode 1)
- Midsommar