Richland Library announces holiday hours, top books and media from 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library announced all locations will close 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 and remain closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of New Year's Day. Regular hours will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.

Local residents will still be able to access the library's resources and information online. To request, renew or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.

The library staff also took a look back at the most popular books, music and TV shows/movies checked out from the library's physical and digital collections in 2020. Here's what they found in the Top 5 in each category:

Adult Books (Physical Collection)

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing (Delia Owens)
  2. The Guardians (John Grisham)
  3. The Giver of Stars (Jojo Moyes)
  4. American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins)
  5. The Silent Patient (Alex Michaelides)

Adult Books (Digital Collection)

  1. The Vanishing Half (Brit Bennett)
  2. Camino Winds (John Grisham)
  3. Walk the Wire (David Baldacci)
  4. Untamed (Glennon Doyle)
  5. American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins)

Children's Books (Physical Collection)

  1. Pete the Cat and the Cool Caterpillar (James Dean)
  2. Pigs Make Me Sneeze! (Mo Willems)
  3. Waiting Is Not Easy! (Mo Willems)
  4. I Love My New Toy! (Mo Willems)
  5. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Dav Pilkey)

Children's Books (Digital Collection)

  1. Pete the Cat's Family Road Trip (Kimberly & James Dean)
  2. The Last Olympian (Rick Riordan)
  3. New Kid (Jerry Craft)
  4. Pete the Cat and the Bad Banana (James Dean)
  5. Big Nate Makes the Grade (Lincoln Peirce)

Music (Physical Collection)

  1. Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  2. Frozen (Soundtrack)
  3. Ultimate Prince (Prince)
  4. Now That's What I Call Music! Volume 71 (Various Artists)
  5. Worthy (India.Arie)

Music (Digital Collection)

  1. Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  2. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  3. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
  4. Look up Child (Lauren Daigle)
  5. Folklore (Taylor Swift)

TV Shows/Movies (Physical Collection)

  1. Spider-Man: Far from Home
  2. Once upon a Time... in Hollywood
  3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  4. Joker
  5. Little Women

TV Shows/Movies (Digital Collection)

  1. Doc Martin: Paint It Black (Season 9, Episode 4)
  2. My Life Is Murder: The Locked Room (Season 1, Episode 2)
  3. Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway
  4. Agatha Raisin: The Walkers of Dembly (Season 1, Episode 1)
  5. Midsommar

