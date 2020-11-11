Richland Library hosts discussion on race, culinary history

Cultural historian Michael Twitty, Gullah Geechee chef BJ Dennis featured speakers in virtual event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library is hosting a virtual discussion on race 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 featuring Michael Twitty and B.J. Dennis – two African American chefs and culinary historians.

Twitty has researched and written about the origins and history of foodways in the Old South; Dennis is a standard bearer for the influence of Gullah Geechee culture in American cuisine.

Twitty’s book The Cooking Gene summarized his work connecting food history to personal family history as he traced his genetic family from Africa to America, from slavery to present day. He seeks to engage in a discussion on the way food connects all of us on so many levels – culturally, politically, economically and racially.

As a culinary historian and historical interpreter, in 2012 Twitty launched The Southern Discomfort Tour where he would visit plantations and places of cultural importance and immerse himself in the slave cook's role in the kitchen, sharing history while preparing dishes with traditional ingredients. His blog Afroculinaria documents his journey.