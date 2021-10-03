Richland Library looking for BIPOC artists for outdoor exhibition series

The Pop-Up-Art shows are meant to highlight the work of local Black, Indigenous and People of Color and their personal ties to seven library locations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library is looking for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to participate in an outdoor exhibition series in May and June 2021.

The library is collaborating with Jeff Rivers, a local artist, to "expand the social and economic participation of underserved artists and communities."

The Pop-Up-Art shows are meant to highlight the work of local BIPOC artists and their personal ties to seven library locations.

The library is looking for work that speaks to each neighborhood's roots, culture and citizenry.

According to the release, submissions should contain artist's head shot, bio, five examples of the artist's work, and their preferred location. It should also include a brief summary of the artist's connection to the community.

To read the official call for artists or to apply, click here. The deadline is Thursday, April 15.