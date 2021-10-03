Richland Library looking for BIPOC artists for outdoor exhibition series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library is looking for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to participate in an outdoor exhibition series in May and June 2021.
The library is collaborating with Jeff Rivers, a local artist, to "expand the social and economic participation of underserved artists and communities."
The Pop-Up-Art shows are meant to highlight the work of local BIPOC artists and their personal ties to seven library locations.
- Edgewood (2101 Oak St.)
- Main (1431 Assembly St.)
- North Main (5306 North Main St.)
- Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd.)
- Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr.)
- Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Rd.)
- St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd.)
The library is looking for work that speaks to each neighborhood's roots, culture and citizenry.
According to the release, submissions should contain artist's head shot, bio, five examples of the artist's work, and their preferred location. It should also include a brief summary of the artist's connection to the community.
To read the official call for artists or to apply, click here. The deadline is Thursday, April 15.
For questions, please contact Emily Stoll at 803-587-3637 or estoll@richlandlibrary.com.