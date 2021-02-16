Recycling event planned at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need to clean out the shed or garage and get rid of some of the junk? Before you head to the dump, make sure some of that stuff is recyclable then head over to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Saturday, February 27 for the Zoo's Wild About Recycling free drop-off event.
Residents of Richland and Lexington counties can participate. Just haul your stuff over to the Greystone entrance at the Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway, between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here is a list of accepted materials:
- Electronics -- computers, printers, TVs, phones and more -- limit 8 per household
- Paper -- limit 5 boxes or bags per household
- Scrap metal -- appliances, bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, lawn mowers (must be free of oil and gas). NOT ACCEPTED: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units or other items with freon
- Tires -- car, light truck, bike and wheel barrow -- limit 8 items per household
- Used cooking oil -- must be in sealed containers.
Materials generated from businesses will NOT be accepted.
For more information, call (803) 576-2467.