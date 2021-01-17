Hook, line and... Crappie USA fishing tournament comes to Santee

Anglers from around the United States to descend on Santee Cooper Lakes for Super Event March 12-13

SANTEE, S.C. — The Santee Cooper Lakes -- Marion and Moultrie -- will be the home of a Crappie USA special two-day event in March as the fishing association celebrates its 25th anniversary focusing on crappie anglers.

The event is sponsored by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s and will have crappie fishermen vying for a guaranteed $10,000 payout for one-day events and $20,000 for two-day events. The three two-day events are rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID-19 and will be phased out when completed.

Anglers may also compete in the $50,000 points race and an opportunity to qualify for the Regional Championships and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic. The Regional Championships will all feature a $25,000 payback and the Classic will be highlighted by a $165,000 payback.

According to Crappie USA, anglers fishing the event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. This event is a Region 2 qualifier in the new CUSA regional competition.

As crappie anglers think about fishing Lakes Marion and Moultrie, they have visions of big slab crappie. Crappie can be caught in good numbers and good size all year long in this SC impoundment.

Fishing in lakes Moultrie and Marion can be tricky -- the lakes are created by damming the Saluda River in 1941, submerging trees and structures. Navigation around submerged trees and shallow and deep water presents a challenge.

Regional Competition

The 2021 Regional Competition is based on four regions. Each region will have its own championship and points will be tabulated both regionally and nationally. Visit the CUSA website for complete scheduling.

How to Enter

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.

Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).

Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Crappie Digest, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.

Coronavirus Response

Anglers will sign up at registration, be given a copy of guidelines for social distancing, be given a copy of the rules, and be given their weigh-in voucher. At that point, they will leave the registration site.

At the weigh-in, social distancing will be maintained in the weigh-in line and only a few teams at a time will be allowed to be in the line. Other anglers can wait in vehicles and boats. All staff will be wearing facemasks and we encourage all anglers and spectators to do the same.

The Classic Championship

The CUSA Classic Championship will be held October 14th - 16th at Lake Hartwell, SC at Anderson, SC. The 2021 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's features a guaranteed payout of $165,000 in cash and prizes.