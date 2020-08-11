Recipe for relaxation = sunny Sunday afternoon + live music + Saluda Shoals

SC Philharmonic Ensemble performs at Saluda Shoals Park Sunday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In need of some rest and relaxation after the events of the past few weeks? Take a moment to unwind and breathe while listening to some of Columbia's finest as the South Carolina Philharmonic Ensemble performs outdoors at Saluda Shoals Park Sunday afternoon.

As part of the Philharmonic's concert series, the trio -- featuring violinist Ashley Horvat, Sarah Steeves on viola, and Ying Liao on cello -- will perform at the outdoor deck at the Environmental Center at Saluda Shoals Park at 4 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $12.50 and can be purchased at scphilharmonic.secure.force.com/ticket

There will be chairs and picnic tables available for seating. Please feel free to bring your own chairs if you would prefer. Masks will be required at this event.

Concert programs, artists, dates, and times subject to change.