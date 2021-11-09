Soda City Boxer Bash returns to Columbia on Saturday, November 13

Event raises funds for Carolina Boxer Rescue medical care of foster dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tails will be wagging this Saturday as the Soda City Boxer Bash returns to Columbia for an afternoon of food, fun, and boxers. Dog lovers and well-behaved doggos are welcome to attend the event, scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hunter Gatherer Brewery at the Hangar 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. in Columbia.

The Bash not only raises money for the medical treatment of dogs in foster care through Carolina Boxer Rescue, but brings awareness to animal welfare. The organization specializes in rescuing and rehoming boxers and the money raised during The Bash will go to veterinarian care.