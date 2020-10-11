Rescue me! Soda City Boxer Bash for rescue dogs Saturday at Hunter-Gatherer

Carolina Boxer Rescue, Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at Curtiss Wright Hangar join for fundraising event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the American Kennel Club's description, the traits of a boxer dog are "loyalty, affection, intelligence, work ethic, and good looks: Boxers are the whole doggy package. Bright and alert, sometimes silly, but always courageous, the Boxer has been among America’s most popular dog breeds for a very long time."

If you've ever wanted to adopt a boxer, Saturday may offer a chance to meet and mingle with boxers and boxer owners at the first annual Soda City Boxer Bash. Carolina Boxer Rescue is partnering with Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse and Amanda DuPre for an afternoon of socializing and fundraising for the rescue organization.

The event runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Curtiss Wright Hangar, 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. in Rosewood. Food will be available through Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the Hangar and Cousins Maine Lobster and there will be arts and crafts for sale and live music by Caleb Aiken. Join in the auction, raffle and prize giveaways while getting to know the pups. Sponsors include WellPets, Camp Bow Wow, Fleet Feet Columbia, Lazy Creek Pet Food Center, Greyson Group, Paws for Life, Praise Dog Training and Embrace Pet Insurance.

All proceeds from the event will go to the medical care of foster dogs in need through Carolina Boxer Rescue.