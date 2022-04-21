Soiree on State is returning to Cayce; here's what you need to know

The event will take place along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street on April 23.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce is welcoming back the Soiree on State, also known as the party on the street, with a full music lineup and plenty of activities.

The city has partnered with the Avenues Neighborhood Association to combine the Cayce Festival of the Arts with Soiree on State for one big event on Saturday from 2 p.m to 8 p.m.

This alliance means that the event has expanded to include more festivities for participants to enjoy. There will be a free kid's area with bounce courses, face painting, and a balloon artist for children of all ages to enjoy.

Food vendors will be in attendance as well as a variety of musicians with live performances.

Local artists like Same Edwards, an up-and-coming Columbia bassist is set to perform jazz in the City's Art Lot throughout the entire day, while local band Tokyo Joe will be headlining.

Band line up:

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Sam Edwards in the city’s art lot

3 p.m. - Mitchell Lee

4:30 p.m. - Cash Money Experience

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Tokyo Joe