South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday

The events start as early as 8 a.m. on MLK Jr. Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives.

In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Schools, along with state and city offices, will be closed leaving an opportunity for people to attend various events in remembrance.

“It’s important to learn your history, of course, MLK created a lot of history,” Oveta Glover, the president of the Columbia branch of the NAACP, said.

In Columbia, the urban league will start with an MLK breakfast at 8 a.m. Also at that time, the state NAACP will host a prayer. Then there will be a march to the capitol from Zion Baptist Church.

At 10 a.m., the Chapelle Memorial Church will host Carols of the Struggle. Those are just the morning's events.

Glover said the abundance of events will make a widespread impact.

“We need to reach everybody that we can; so, having as many as possible and possibly reach some that one won’t reach,” she said.