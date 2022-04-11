Here are the fallen South Carolina Firefighters who will be honored by state chiefs

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs announced that it will honor two fallen firefighters who died in 2021 on April 13.
The ceremony is set to take place at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is housed on the grounds of the S.C. Fire Academy, 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.
Other members of the state's fire service will join the association in remembering 69-year-old Chief William Edward “Eddie” McNeill, Jr., of the Campobello Fire Department and 32-year- old Firefighter/ EMT Brian Stephen Mixson of the Jasper County Fire-Rescue.
McNeill, who was a 44-year veteran of Campobello Fire Department and served 25 years as its fire chief died on March 4, 2021, in the line of duty shortly after responding to a fire call that was canceled en route, according to the association.
Mixson was 32 years old and was admitted to the hospital after experiencing an acute onset headache while on duty. It was found that the headache was the start of a stroke, and he died several days later on March 16, 2021. He served Jasper County Fire-Rescue for more than 14 years.
Along with McNeill and Mixson, 18 more firefighters who died between 1863 and 1999 will be remembered at the ceremony as well.
The 18 firefighters who died between 1863 and 1999 in the line of duty include:
Charleston Fire Department
- John Doscher, German Fire Engine Co., unknown, Dec. 25, 1863
- Assistant Engineer Theodore Goff, unknown, May 26, 1901
- Driver George H. Sanders, 46, June 4, 1902
- Firefighter Edward Parson, 34, Oct.10, 1902
- Engineer William Nelson, unknown, Nov. 29, 1902
- Chief Otto G. Marjenhoff, 61, Dec. 28, 1906
- Firefighter Albert L. Knickmeyer, 54, Oct.6, 1910
- Acting Chief Michael Morris, 63, July 17, 1915
- Firefighter Joseph F. Brainovich, 25, Sept. 4, 1915
- Firefighter George H. Zwingmann, 45, Sept. 5, 1915
- Engineer Markley L. Prince, 31, May 27, 1916
- Chief Louis Behrens, 72, Oct. 12, 1932
- Firefighter James W. Hendricks, Sr., 69, May 7, 1957
- Engineer Francis W. Sheppard, 52, Dec. 9, 1985
- Engineer Robert Dale Morris, 37, June 29, 1991
- Firefighter Aubrey R. Tillman, Jr., 58, April 2, 1999
Rock Hill Fire Department
- Firefighter Frank H. Hamilton, 53, March 18, 1939
Greenville Fire Department
- Chief John G. Scott, 65, May 10, 1946