Here are the fallen South Carolina Firefighters who will be honored by state chiefs

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the S.C. Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs announced that it will honor two fallen firefighters who died in 2021 on April 13.

The ceremony is set to take place at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is housed on the grounds of the S.C. Fire Academy, 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.

Other members of the state's fire service will join the association in remembering 69-year-old Chief William Edward “Eddie” McNeill, Jr., of the Campobello Fire Department and 32-year- old Firefighter/ EMT Brian Stephen Mixson of the Jasper County Fire-Rescue.

McNeill, who was a 44-year veteran of Campobello Fire Department and served 25 years as its fire chief died on March 4, 2021, in the line of duty shortly after responding to a fire call that was canceled en route, according to the association.

Mixson was 32 years old and was admitted to the hospital after experiencing an acute onset headache while on duty. It was found that the headache was the start of a stroke, and he died several days later on March 16, 2021. He served Jasper County Fire-Rescue for more than 14 years.

Along with McNeill and Mixson, 18 more firefighters who died between 1863 and 1999 will be remembered at the ceremony as well.

The 18 firefighters who died between 1863 and 1999 in the line of duty include:

Charleston Fire Department

John Doscher, German Fire Engine Co., unknown, Dec. 25, 1863

Assistant Engineer Theodore Goff, unknown, May 26, 1901

Driver George H. Sanders, 46, June 4, 1902

Firefighter Edward Parson, 34, Oct.10, 1902

Engineer William Nelson, unknown, Nov. 29, 1902

Chief Otto G. Marjenhoff, 61, Dec. 28, 1906

Firefighter Albert L. Knickmeyer, 54, Oct.6, 1910

Acting Chief Michael Morris, 63, July 17, 1915

Firefighter Joseph F. Brainovich, 25, Sept. 4, 1915

Firefighter George H. Zwingmann, 45, Sept. 5, 1915

Engineer Markley L. Prince, 31, May 27, 1916

Chief Louis Behrens, 72, Oct. 12, 1932

Firefighter James W. Hendricks, Sr., 69, May 7, 1957

Engineer Francis W. Sheppard, 52, Dec. 9, 1985

Engineer Robert Dale Morris, 37, June 29, 1991

Firefighter Aubrey R. Tillman, Jr., 58, April 2, 1999

Rock Hill Fire Department

Firefighter Frank H. Hamilton, 53, March 18, 1939

Greenville Fire Department