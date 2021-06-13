South Carolina Firefighters remember those who passed in the line of duty

Memorial service held Sunday at Koger Center in Columbia at close of annual conference

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The South Carolina Firefighters Association held a memorial service at the Koger Center in Columbia to remember those who had died in the line of duty.

Over 50 names were called out at the end of the Sunday afternoon service -- in memory of full time and volunteer firefighters and rescue personnel who lost their lives while protecting the lives and property of fellow South Carolinians.

The service came at the end of a week-long Fire Rescue Service.