SC Food Truck & Beer Festival rolls on to State Fairgrounds in Columbia

Over 40 food trucks and 50 types of beer, seltzers, ciders and cocktails in a can are available April 9 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From doughnuts to smokin' butts and (almost) everything in between, you should be able to find a representative of your favorite cuisine at the South Carolina Food Truck & Beer Festival at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia this weekend.

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, April 9, event that will feature 47 food trucks and over 50 national, regional, and local craft beers, seltzers, ciders, and cocktails in a can.

The festival starts at noon on Saturday, but VIP tickets will allow early entry to the event at 11 a.m. All first responders and active or retired military with a valid ID get in free, as do children age 12 and under. Ticket prices, per person, range from:

$5 general admission -- online only -- before Saturday

$10 general admission at the gate

NOTE food and beverages are sold separately from general admission tickets

Online only packages include:

Beer Lovers package: $40 for early admission, FTFA souvenir koozie, three beer tickets, and unlimited water during the festival

Foodie VIP package: $25 for early admission, one free dessert from a designated VIP food truck, and unlimited water during the festival

Beer 6-Pack-age: $41 includes six beer tickets for the price of five

A wide variety of food trucks will be at the fairgrounds. Here are a few of the selections:

This family-friendly event not only has food and beverages, but there will be face painting, music, and an artisan market. Limited seating is available, lawn chairs and blankets -- no coolers or pets -- are welcome.