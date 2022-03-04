Party with the champs! USC women return to Colonial Life Arena Monday afternoon

Fans can welcome home the NCAA National Champions at ceremony outside Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Still in the party mood after the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team's NCAA National Championship win Sunday night?

Fans are welcome to gather outside Colonial Life Arena at 2:30 p.m. for a short program celebrating the team's season with Head Coach Dawn Staley, USC President Harris Pastides, and Athletic Director Ray Tanner.

Parking is available at the Discovery Garage, 821 Park St. NOTE there will be road closures around the arena for this event.

USC defeated UConn 64-49 Sunday night in Minneapolis to secure the national title. It's the second championship in program history, to go along with the one they earned in 2017.

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.