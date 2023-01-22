Pinheads unite for South Carolina's pinball state championship

The top 16 players in each state will go on to compete at the national level.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best pinball players in South Carolina came to Columbia for the state’s annual pinball championship on Saturday.

The event was held at Bang Back Pinball Lounge and organized by members of the International Flipper Pinball Association.

The open championships were held on Saturday and the women’s championships were scheduled for Sunday at noon. Organizers said that spectators are “welcome and encouraged” to attend and support the community.