Local musicians to stream benefit concert for BLM Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Musicians in the Columbia area are coming together Sunday afternoon to show support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement with a five hour streaming concert.
Warehouse Live and Cola Music Cares will present the live stream beginning today at 4:00 pm and run until 9:00 pm.
The format will include five live 40-minute performances, with four 15-minute pre-recorded acts in between each set. This will produce a steady flow of uninterrupted musical concerts and poetic readings.
During the stream, the viewer will be offered the information and link to donate directly to the Black Lives Matter organization.
Live performances include E.Z. Shakes, Stevie and the Crooked Lyons, Runout, Wombat Junction, and Post-Timey String Band. Pre-recorded performances by, Admiral Radio, Nic Thompson, Don Merckle and Cotton Town Soul Society will be shown in between live sets.
A link to the stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/warehousesclive.