Local musicians to stream benefit concert for BLM Sunday evening

Concert today, to feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances of music and poetry readings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Musicians in the Columbia area are coming together Sunday afternoon to show support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement with a five hour streaming concert.

Warehouse Live and Cola Music Cares will present the live stream beginning today at 4:00 pm and run until 9:00 pm.

The format will include five live 40-minute performances, with four 15-minute pre-recorded acts in between each set. This will produce a steady flow of uninterrupted musical concerts and poetic readings.