SC Senate releases proposed redistricting plans, asks for public input

Public testimony will be heard Friday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Subcommittee has released their proposals for redrawing in-state district lines based on the latest data from the 2020 Census. Plans and maps showing existing and proposed voting districts are available for review at the Senate redistricting website: redistricting.scsenate.gov.

Posted are the 2021 Staff Senate Plan -- the working document being used by the subcommittee -- and seven alternate plans submitted by the public for consideration. All of the plans are available for review under the PLAN PROPOSALS tab.

The Subcommittee is asking the public to review the proposed plans and give their opinion during a public hearing beginning 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 12, in Room 308 of the Gressette Building on the State House Complex in Columbia.

Interested individuals may attend the meeting in-person or online. If you would like to testify at the meeting, you can email the Subcommittee staff at redistricting@scsenate.gov or phone at (803) 212-6634. The Subcommittee staff wants the public to know that their input is vital to the redistricting process and encourages participation.

In the Midlands, Richland County lost a Senate seat to Charleston County based on a shift of population data from the 2020 Census, and lines are re-drawn in Lexington and Calhoun counties.