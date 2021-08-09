SC State Fair discount tickets go on sale Sept. 8, 2021

Discount admission and ride tickets to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia go on sale Wednesday, available through Oct. 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair in Columbia returns to an in-person event this year and discount admission and ride tickets are available online beginning Wednesday, September 8.

You can expect to save up to 50% when you purchase tickets online at SCStateFair.org or in person at participating Circle K locations.

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person (expect to pay $15-$20 at the gate, per person for age 6 years and up) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33-$38 during the fair).

This year, Family Fun Packs will be available for purchase online only. The Fun Packs include four admission tickets, two ride vouchers and one car entry pass to Carolina Lights holiday display in December. The Family Fun Pack discount is valued at $176 -- you pay $105 (saving $71).