No St. Pat's Day in Five Points in 2021 due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, annual celebration in Columbia's entertainment district has been cancelled

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's enough to make one go crying in one's beer -- it's official, the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Five Points has been cancelled for this year.

This will be the second year in a row that the party has been cancelled. The annual event usually attracts crowds of over 30,000 celebrating everything green and Irish.

Five Points Association president Steve Cook has reportedly said that the organization is hoping to schedule the next celebration in 2022.