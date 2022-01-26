St. Pat's in Five Points returns for 2022, here's the artist lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Irish event that attracts over 45,000 people from more than 2,000 zip codes to South Carolina in celebration of St. Patrick's Day will be in town on Saturday, March 19.
The event will start at 7:30 a.m. with Family Run Fun and end at 7 p.m. with musical performances.
This will be St. Pat's in Five Points' 40th year. After being canceled multiple times in the past due to the pandemic, the Five Points Association announced on Wednesday the musical artists who will be gracing the stage.
The festival will be hosted by FatRat Da Czar, and co-headlined by Grammy winner Blues Traveler, who is known for their hits "Hook," "Run-Around," and "But Anyway" along with an up and coming band called Surfaces, known for their viral TikTok hit called "Sunday Best."
Performing artists:
- Big Something
- Villanova
- George Fetner and the Strays
- The Stews
- the Nude Party
- The 502s
- The Lottery Winners
- Stranger Company
- Lainey Wilson
- Corey Smith
- The Vegabonds
- Yesterday's Wine
- Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers
- Sourwood Honey
- Jake Duby
- The Ramblers
- Danielle Howle and The Tantrums
- The Soul Mites
- Little Bird
- DJ Prince Ice
The Five Points Association will also be bringing back several fan-favorite events which include the Get to the Green 5k, 10k, and one mile Family Fun Run, St. Pat's Parade hosted by Curtis Wilson of ABC Columbia and the Big DM, and the Pot O'Gold Playland.
The Saluda Avenue Experience is a new attraction this year geared towards crowds 30 years old and older to enjoy craft beer, Irish street food, and a stage with music tailored for them.
Participants will only be able to purchase tickets online for the event for $20, or at the gate for $25.