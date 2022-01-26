St. Pat's in Five Points returns for 2022, here's the artist lineup

The annual event will be celebrating its 40th year in South Carolina on March 19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Irish event that attracts over 45,000 people from more than 2,000 zip codes to South Carolina in celebration of St. Patrick's Day will be in town on Saturday, March 19.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. with Family Run Fun and end at 7 p.m. with musical performances.

This will be St. Pat's in Five Points' 40th year. After being canceled multiple times in the past due to the pandemic, the Five Points Association announced on Wednesday the musical artists who will be gracing the stage.

The festival will be hosted by FatRat Da Czar, and co-headlined by Grammy winner Blues Traveler, who is known for their hits "Hook," "Run-Around," and "But Anyway" along with an up and coming band called Surfaces, known for their viral TikTok hit called "Sunday Best."

Performing artists:

Big Something

Villanova

George Fetner and the Strays

The Stews

the Nude Party

The 502s

The Lottery Winners

Stranger Company

Lainey Wilson

Corey Smith

The Vegabonds

Yesterday's Wine

Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers

Sourwood Honey

Jake Duby

The Ramblers

Danielle Howle and The Tantrums

The Soul Mites

Little Bird

DJ Prince Ice

The Five Points Association will also be bringing back several fan-favorite events which include the Get to the Green 5k, 10k, and one mile Family Fun Run, St. Pat's Parade hosted by Curtis Wilson of ABC Columbia and the Big DM, and the Pot O'Gold Playland.

The Saluda Avenue Experience is a new attraction this year geared towards crowds 30 years old and older to enjoy craft beer, Irish street food, and a stage with music tailored for them.