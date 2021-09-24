Sumter Sheriff's office holding barbecue fundraiser for deputies dealing with serious health issues

The Sumter community is raising funds for two struggling deputies on Saturday by selling plates of barbecue pork and chicken

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is holding a barbecue fundraiser for two of its own officers on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Deputies Robert Mitchum and Phillip Clark are veterans on the SCSO force but have recently suffered serious health complications. Fellow officers will be serving up plates of barbecue at Bethesda Church of God at 3720 Broad Street in Sumter.

For $10, you can choose either barbecue pork or chicken on a plate of rice, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll and dessert. Delivery is available for orders of 8 or more.