Bands announced for St. Pat's in Five Points 2023 festival

St. Pat's in Five Points is happening Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tickets on sale now.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's time to get excited for the St. Pat's festival in Five Points! This year's event will be on Saturday, March 18, and tickets for the 41st annual event are now on sale.

This year's St. Pat's in Five Points will feature 20 bands. MC Fatrat Da Czar returns as the festival's host and headlining performances will include indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi, country music singer Nate Smith (who went viral on TikTok in 2020 with his song "Wildfire"), Southern rock band Drivin n' Cryin, and indie rock band Hippo Campus.

In addition to the headliners, the lineup includes:

The annual festival took a short break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021. The festival usually draws around 30,000 revelers to the event. Other details you need to know for St. Pat's 2023: