Bands announced for St. Pat's in Five Points 2023 festival

St. Pat's in Five Points is happening Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tickets on sale now.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's time to get excited for the St. Pat's festival in Five Points! This year's event will be on Saturday, March 18, and tickets for the 41st annual event are now on sale.

This year's St. Pat's in Five Points will feature 20 bands. MC Fatrat Da Czar returns as the festival's host and headlining performances will include indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi, country music singer Nate Smith (who went viral on TikTok in 2020 with his song "Wildfire"), Southern rock band Drivin n' Cryin, and indie rock band Hippo Campus.

This year's stages will be bigger, allowing performers more space and 

In addition to the headliners, the lineup includes:

The annual festival took a short break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021. The festival usually draws around 30,000 revelers to the event. Other details you need to know for St. Pat's 2023:

  • Tickets are on sale now, $25 in advance, $30 day of festival
  • St. Pat's in Five Points gets started at 7:30 a.m. with the Get to the Green 5K/10K and 1-mile family fun run
  • Festival gates open and the St. Pat's parade kicks off at 10 a.m.
  • The family-friendly Pot O' Gold play area will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
  • Bands start up at noon
  • Only service animals will be allowed within the festival perimeter -- all other animals/pets are prohibited. The festival will not recognize emotional support, therapy, comfort or companion animals.
  • There is a clear bag policy in effect for this event.
  • This will be a rain-or-shine event. Tickets are non-refundable.
  • Festival will wind down at 7 p.m.

