Fall fashion show celebrates children, brings awareness to those with disabilities

Just in time for fall, you’re encouraged to support Victoria’s Place Fall Fashion Extravaganza where models are walking with a purpose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Victoria’s Place is a non-profit organization located in Columbia, South Carolina, whose mission is to provide a loving, compassionate, and safe environment for children with Down's Syndrome.

On Thursday, founder Melanie Ray stopped by News19 to talk about their upcoming fashion show.

“A dream of mine is to have a big fashion show,” says Ray. “I model, and so does my daughter, so having this fashion show means the world to me.”

Rays says the fashion show is intended to bring awareness to all children with disabilities.

“All children with disabilities and real models will be in the fashion show and it's just to bring the community together,” says Ray.

One of the designers is 6-year-old Miss Josie who stopped by WLTX to model one of her fashions, which was inspired by her favorite game.

“It’s because the character I picked on Princess Lollipop is my favorite,” says Miss Josie. “I picked the little girl that loved lollipops."

You can check out the rest of the designers Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The event will be held at 2121 Lake Murray Blvd. Tickets are $25.