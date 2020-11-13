Vista Lights begins Monday, Nov. 16

The week-long kickoff to the holiday season is in its 35th year in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's official kickoff of the holiday season, the 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration will take place the week of November 16-22.

The Congaree Vista Guild's annual open house event in the Congaree Vista will have some changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Vista galleries, shops and restaurants will continue to open their doors to showcase their holiday best, these businesses will follow COVID-19 protocols to help keep you safe.

The Vista tree outside of River Runner Outdoor Center will be lit all week for your holiday photos.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, The Vista's newest pubic art piece, ‘The Laborer’ by Mike Wsol, will be unveiled at 1001 Huger Street -- in front of Stormwater Studios, One Eared Cow Glass and Lewis+Clark -- during the MASKerade event from 5-8 p.m.

Santa Claus will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center’s ‘A Holiday to Remember’ event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will feature a kid zone, a holiday market, stage performances and holiday concessions.

For a full list of participating businesses, visit VistaColumbia.com

Patrons are encouraged to visit these businesses' websites and social media pages for updated event information and COVID-19 protocols.

Here are highlights from Vista Lights 2019: