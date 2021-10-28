Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday in Columbia

More than 95,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 199,000 family members and friends are providing care for them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People of all ages and abilities will come together to support Alzheimer's Disease research and care.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for Saturday, October 30, at Segra Park in Columbia. For more information about the walk, click HERE or contact Alexis Watts at 803-509-7352 or awatts@alz.org.

Held annually in more than 600 communities, officials say the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

While there is no fee to register, officials say all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

According to the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, more than 95,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 199,000 family members and friends are providing care for them.