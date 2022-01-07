Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

Celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day all weekend long with these events featuring live music, food -- and fireworks

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend.

However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!

Two of the most notable events are the 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray and the Fort Jackson Fireworks Celebration, both on Saturday, July 2.

The Lake Murray event starts at noon on Bomb Island with the boat parade to the Lake Murray Dam. The all-day event culminates with a fireworks display on Dreher Island at 9:15 p.m. WLTX will be taping the event for broadcast on July 4.

The Fort Jackson Fireworks Celebration, also known as the Torchlight Tattoo, returns after a five-year absence. This free event will open at 4 p.m. at Gate 4/Boyden Arbor Road, with the fireworks display after dark.