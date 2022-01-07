Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend.
However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
Two of the most notable events are the 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray and the Fort Jackson Fireworks Celebration, both on Saturday, July 2.
The Lake Murray event starts at noon on Bomb Island with the boat parade to the Lake Murray Dam. The all-day event culminates with a fireworks display on Dreher Island at 9:15 p.m. WLTX will be taping the event for broadcast on July 4.
The Fort Jackson Fireworks Celebration, also known as the Torchlight Tattoo, returns after a five-year absence. This free event will open at 4 p.m. at Gate 4/Boyden Arbor Road, with the fireworks display after dark.
If you're looking for an event to attend, check out the list of Fourth of July celebrations listed below:
- Independence Day Celebration at Icehouse Amphitheater. The free July 1 celebration will feature the 246th Army Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks after the concert.
- Star-Spangled Salute with Dick Goodwin & the SC Philharmonic Brass. Friday, July 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Saluda Shoals (no fireworks at this event)
- Lake Murray Boat Parade starts at noon at Bomb Island. The parade can be viewed from the Lake Murray Dam after 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Lexington Medical Center sponsors fireworks at Dreher Island at 9:15 p.m. WLTX will televise the event on July 4.
- Fireworks at Fort Jackson, the gates open for the July 2 event at 2 p.m., with live performances at 6 p.m., food trucks and vendors will be onsite, fireworks will begin after dark.
- Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, the concert starts at 8, and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Rockin' Red White and Blue at Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd. in Blythewood features live music, food trucks and fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m. July 2
- Fireworks in the Park on July 2 begins at 8:30 p.m. in Dillon Park, 1210 Clara Louise Kellogg Dr. in Sumter
- St. Matthews Fireworks Show on July 2 will take place on the grounds between Richland Avenue and School House Road in St. Matthews. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Lexington Blowfish host Macon Bacon at Lexington County Baseball Stadium Sunday, July 3, at 7:05 p.m.
- Newberry law enforcement fireworks show - Sunday, July 3 in the area around Newberry High School. The show will begin around 9 p.m. when it gets dark.
- 62nd Annual Lexington County Peach Festival. The all-day event starts at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Gilbert Community Park. Peach Parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks behind Gilbert Primary School at 10 p.m.
- Freedom, Fireworks, & Friends in Orangeburg - The event takes place at the Orangeburg County Fairground at 350 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Live music begins around 6 p.m.