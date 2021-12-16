White Claw maker hiring 150 new positions in Richland County

Mark Anthony Brewing hosts virtual career days beginning Friday, Dec. 17, for Columbia facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Anthony Brewing, the creator of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade, is beginning the hiring process to fill 150 jobs at the company's new state-of-the-art facility in Richland County.

The fourth-largest brewer in the United States announced in November 2020 that it was building a new brewery -- the largest to be built in the United States in over the last 25 years, according to Mark Anthony Brewing -- in the industrial corridor along Shop Road. The facility is coming online and will need to fill entry-level through highly-skilled brewery operations positions during this first phase of operations.

Virtual Career Days will include a "Meet Mark Anthony" informational webinar to help interested individuals learn more about available career opportunities and how to create a progressive career with the company.

Candidates must pre-register to attend one of the following one-hour sessions:

Friday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 30

Friday, Jan. 7

All Virtual Career Day webinars begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. Candidates need to attend only one webinar.

To register for the Virtual Career Day, click this link.

Open positions include:

Brewing Operator

Utility Technician

Quality Lab Technician

Warehouse Clerk

Shipping & Receiving Operator

Maintenance Planner/Scheduler

Maintenance Technician

Packaging Operator & Lead