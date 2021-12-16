White Claw maker hiring 150 new positions in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Anthony Brewing, the creator of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade, is beginning the hiring process to fill 150 jobs at the company's new state-of-the-art facility in Richland County.
The fourth-largest brewer in the United States announced in November 2020 that it was building a new brewery -- the largest to be built in the United States in over the last 25 years, according to Mark Anthony Brewing -- in the industrial corridor along Shop Road. The facility is coming online and will need to fill entry-level through highly-skilled brewery operations positions during this first phase of operations.
Virtual Career Days will include a "Meet Mark Anthony" informational webinar to help interested individuals learn more about available career opportunities and how to create a progressive career with the company.
Candidates must pre-register to attend one of the following one-hour sessions:
- Friday, Dec. 18
- Thursday, Dec. 23
- Thursday, Dec. 30
- Friday, Jan. 7
All Virtual Career Day webinars begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. Candidates need to attend only one webinar.
To register for the Virtual Career Day, click this link.
Open positions include:
- Brewing Operator
- Utility Technician
- Quality Lab Technician
- Warehouse Clerk
- Shipping & Receiving Operator
- Maintenance Planner/Scheduler
- Maintenance Technician
- Packaging Operator & Lead
For more information and to explore open positions, visit readySC’s MAB recruitment website, readysc.org/markanthonybrewing/.