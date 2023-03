COLUMBIA, S.C. — All right wrestling fans! Come on out and cheer your favorite SmackDown superstar as WWE announces a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 19.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be on sale online only to the general public, and any remaining tickets will be available for in-person purchase at the PrismaHealth Box Office at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, March 7. Currently, the box office is only open on Tuesdays and event days.