x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Entertainment

Fire that tore through Rachael Ray's house began in chimney

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Rachael Ray poses in the press room with the award for outstanding informative talk show for "Rachael Ray," at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney. 

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control says the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental. 

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York. 

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames.

Credit: AP
In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 photo, a massive fire engulfs the home of cooking show star Rachael Ray, in Lake Luzerne, NY. Ray's representative said in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear. (Courtesy Kenneth Dickinson via AP)

No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured. 

Credit: AP
In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 photo, a massive fire engulfs the home of cooking show star Rachael Ray, in Lake Luzerne, NY. Ray's representative said in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear. (Courtesy Kenneth Dickinson via AP)

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.

Related Articles