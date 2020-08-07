Get paid $1,000 to watch Shark Week

This year, the waters are chummed with a little something extra: $1,000 in cash.

SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, there's the classic, ominous Jaws "dun-duns" and the more recent and upbeat Baby Shark "do-dos," but nothing piques shark lovers' excitement quite like Shark Week.

Fans look forward to the Discovery Channel's week-long, action-packed shark programming all year. And this year, the waters are chummed with a little something extra: $1,000 in cash.

USDirect, an authorized DIRECTV dealer, will pay someone $1,000 to watch the entirety of Shark Week programming this year. The chosen fan will free access to all Shark Week content, snacks to get them through the endeavor, and "epic shark swag."

USDirect says, "Once the chosen fan surfaces after a week-long chum fest and finishes specific, shark-themed tasks, we’ll pay out $1,000 in cash."

The "job" will start on August 9 and last seven days. Only one person will win the $1,000.

Each day, our winner will document both what they watched that day and what they learned.

To be considered for the pick, you must:

Love sharks—enough to celebrate them for a whole week You have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident You have to be willing to document your Shark Week marathon on your social media

The deadline to apply is July 27. Click here to apply.