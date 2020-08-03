COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2020 Girls Block Festival kicked off on Main street Saturday night to celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday.

Girls Block is a local nonprofit organization created to uplift women artists in and around South Carolina.

“We are an all inclusive nonprofit, we want all people to come out and celebrate," said Girls Block co-founder Kati Baldwin. "And that’s kind of the whole point of it, especially on International Women’s Day, so it’s really cool to be in the spotlight."

Art and business vendors took over the parking lot behind Lula Drake and The Grand to showcase their creations. Several performances took place throughout the day, and live music from 18 different bands and musicians spread across four venues.

“It’s really important to include all kinds of people, and I think Girls Block does a really good job at that, especially the line up and the team. It’s a really welcoming environment, it’s really warm, so it’s been an honor to be a part of that," said one member from Charleston-based band Babe Club.

For more information on Girls Block, head to their website.