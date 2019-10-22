TUALATIN, Oregon — Henry Thomas, the former child star who played the character of Elliot in the movie "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," was arrested for DUII in Tualatin on Monday night.

The Tualatin Police Department said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday about a car that wasn't moving at Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue in Tualatin. Officers arrived and found Thomas in the stationary car. After administering a field sobriety test, police took him into custody.

Police said Thomas told officers he was an actor and had starred in the movie, "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial."

Thomas, 48, was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces a misdemeanor DUII charge.

After starring in the Steven Spielberg classic, Thomas acted in several movies in the past three decades, including Legends of the Fall (1994), Gangs of New York (2002) and The Last Ride (2011). He also sang and performed with a band in Texas called The Blue Heelers and a Los Angeles band called Farspeaker.

