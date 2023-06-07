Pro wrestling legend and social media star 'The Iron Sheik' dies at 81

The Iranian grappler helped usher in pro wrestling's "Hulkamania" era by losing the WWF title to Hulk Hogan in 1984, and later became a star on Twitter.

YORK, Pa. — Legendary professional wrestler and social media star Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, more famously known as The Iron Sheik, has died.

The death of the former WWF/WWE world champion, who was 81, was made public Tuesday on his Twitter page.

The announcement did not include any details regarding how his passing occurred.

The Sheik "transcended the realm of sports entertainment" with "his larger-than-life persona, incredible charism, and unparalleled in-ring skills" that "captivated audiences around the globe," according to the statement on his Twitter page, which has generated more than 600,000 followers.

The Sheik's comically angry, ofttimes profanity-laden tweets made him something of a social media celebrity before his death.

He would routinely comment on current events and other public figures, often threatening to "make (them) humble" by applying the dreaded Camel Clutch, the submission hold he made famous in his days in the squared circle.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

Born on March 15, 1942, in Dhamgan, Iran, The Iron Sheik had a successful amateur wrestling career and made an unsuccessful bid to make the Iranian Olympic Team as a Greco-Roman wrestler in 1968.

He then emigrated to the United States, where he served as an assistant coach on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team before joining the pro wrestling ranks as a member of the American Wrestling Association in 1972.

The Sheik moved on to make brief runs in the WWF, NWA, Mid-South, Georgia, and Florida Wrestling Federations before returning to the WWF in 1983, when he reached the peak of his professional career.

The Sheik, capitalizing on tensions between the U.S. and his home country in the early 1980s, became one of the WWF's most-hated "heels," or bad guys. On Dec. 26, 1983, he ended the long title reign of world heavyweight champion Bob Backlund, putting the champ in the Camel Clutch to win the match.

He held the title for about a month before helping to usher in one of the most successful eras in pro wrestling history by dropping the title to relative WWF newcomer Hulk Hogan, who escaped from the Camel Clutch to defeat the Sheik with his signature finishing maneuver, the Atomic Leg Drop.

The match is generally considered to be the dawn of "Hulkamania," as Hogan went on to retain the title for more than four consecutive years and propelled pro wrestling to previously unheard-of heights of popularity.

The Sheik then teamed up with Russian Nikolai Volkoff to win the WWF Tag Team Title numerous times.

His professional career continued into the early 2000s, as the Sheik continued making sporadic in-ring appearances in WWE and other federations.

The Sheik is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, two daughters, and numerous grandchildren. His daughter Marissa preceded him in death in 2003.