It's time to play the music! It's time to light the lights! 'The Muppet Show' joins Disney+ in February

Disney's streaming service will add the variety show's entire five-season run (1976-81) to its streaming lineup on Feb. 19.

Editor's note: The above video is from December 15.

According to Disney+, it's time to play the music. It's time to light the lights.

Yes, the popular streaming service announced Tuesday that all five seasons of The Muppet Show will join its programming lineup in February.

The show will begin streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 19.

Created by the late Jim Henson, The Muppet Show was a half-hour variety show hosted by Kermit the Frog. It served as the launching pad for the careers of famous muppets like Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great, the Swedish Chef, Dr. Bunson Honeydew (and his faithful assistant Beaker), caustic critics Statler & Waldorf, and house band Dr. Teeth and Electric Mayhem, featuring the percussive genius of Animal the drummer.

During its five-year run from 1976-81, special guests like Mark Hamill, Rita Moreno, Vincent Price, Steve Martin, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Elton John, and many more joined the muppets for on-stage performances and mayhem backstage.

Variety reports that Disney, which bought the rights to the Muppets in 2004, has gradually been adding more muppet content to its streaming service since Disney+ launched in 2019.

Now, The Muppet Show's complete five-season run joins the lineup.

The show's host and producer, Kermit, issued the following statement about the show's revival in a press release:

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” he said. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”