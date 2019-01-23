The son of the late actor James Gandolfini will play the young Tony Soprano in a prequel movie, reports Variety.

The film will be called “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Michael Gandolfini says he’s honored to play Tony.

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini told Variety. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’”

Alan Taylor is directing the movie. The cast includes Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola, and Vera Farmiga.

The original The Sopranos television series ran on HBO for six seasons starting in 1999.