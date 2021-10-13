Actor Jamie Costa wows fans with his Robin Williams impression in viral video

Actor and impressionist Jamie Costa's Robin Williams impersonation is garnering a lot of attention for its accuracy.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story.

The internet is saying "nanu nanu" today to actor Jamie Costa after a video in which he portrays the iconic Robin Williams went viral for his uncanny impression.

Posted to Youtube by the actor, the clip has amassed more than two million views in less than 48 hours. In the video, the actor shows off his impression of the "Patch Adams" star for a fictional biopic about Williams.

The scene focuses on the day that Williams' "Mork and Mindy" co-star Pam Dawber broke the news of comedian John Belushi's death by overdose. Williams had been with Belushi on the night of his death and, according to reports, decided to get sober after the traumatic event.

“The Belushi tragedy was frightening,” Williams told People Magazine in 1988. “His death scared a whole group of show-business people. It caused a big exodus from drugs."

The video has since made its way to social media platforms like Twitter and Tiktok, where fans have commended Costa on his portrayal of the icon.

"Even though "Test Footage" is in the title, I was so sold on your performance that it left me wanting an entire movie within the first minute.. and even more so as the scene progressed," one person wrote in the top comment on Youtube. "Not comparing here, but this is absolutely one of the best impressions I've ever seen in my life."

"I don't often get goosebumps from something truly uncanny, but this is quite magical footage - even when he just says 'no' with sadness, the resemblance is remarkable," said one person in a tweet. "If a biopic does get made with Jamie Costa as Robin Williams, get a great script & director to do it justice?"

A legendary actor and comic known for his work in "Dead Poet's Society," "Jumanji," "Good Will Hunting," and "Mrs. Doubtfire," Williams died by suicide in August 2014.

No official plans have been announced for a Williams biopic, but if they are, they know who to call!