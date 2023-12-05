New photo | Jamie Foxx posts first picture of himself on social media since hospitalization

The actor was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition.

Jamie Foxx posted his first photo of himself on social media Thursday since being hospitalized for a medical condition in April.

The post shows Foxx sitting on a gold race car labeled BetMGM, which is an online sports betting company. According to BetMGM, Foxx is a brand ambassador for the company and has been part of several BetMGM promotions, including commercials and social media.

The post is captioned, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical situation on April 11 and has remained out of the spotlight. On May 3, his official Instagram post said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, first revealed the hospitalization in an Instagram post that read:

“From the Foxx Family:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 5, a source told People that Foxx was still in the hospital but in stable condition. Some other outlets reported that his family was preparing for the worst. Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, posted to Instagram on May 12 that her father was recovering.

The Instagram story read, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She also told users that "an exciting update coming next week."

Sightings of Foxx have since surfaced in the past weeks. Last week, he waved to fans from a boat on the Chicago River.