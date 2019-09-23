LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2018.

A new report indicates a reboot of the classic 90s CBS television series "Walker, Texas Ranger," and a San Antonio native has been cast as the titular hero.

Jared Padalecki, best-known for his roles in "Supernatural" and "Gilmore Girls," will "headline and executive produce" the reboot, according to an article from Deadline.

Padalecki was born in San Antonio and graduated from Madison High School. The 37-year-old actor has starred as Sam Winchester in "Supernatural" since 2005. That series is in its final season on the CW network, where the "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot could potentially land, according to Deadline.

The original "Walker, Texas Ranger" series starred Chuck Norris and aired on CBS for eight seasons. A follow-up TV movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire aired in 2005.

Following the Deadline report, Padalecki took to Twitter to share the news with the "fingers crossed" emoji.

The series is the latest in a string of CBS reboots aimed at nostalgic feelings for network TV's golden era. Previously, CBS has launched reboots of "MacGyver," "Hawaii Five-O," "S.W.A.T," "Magnum PI," and "Murphy Brown."

