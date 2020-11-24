Need a quick release? Check out this website, it's a scream

It's simple: pick up the phone, call the number, scream, hang up

NEW YORK — Some days, don't you just feel the need to let it all out in one big, loud scream? It's not like 2020 hasn't given us enough reason to shout at the top of our lungs.

Now, thanks to "teacher, occasional artist and generally rather quiet person" Chris Gollman, there is a place on the internet where you can release all of that frustration and just scream.

Gollman's Just Scream project -- really, that's the name -- is simple: call the phone number (1-561-567-8431) and scream, wail, or otherwise make some noise, then hang up. You can listen to the recorded screams of others for inspiration or just screech a good one yourself.

"You might be unhappy, terrified, frustrated, or elated. All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming," he states on the website justscream.baby.