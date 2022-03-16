Kanye West temporarily suspended from Instagram after post using racial slur

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a photo of comedian Trevor Noah captioned with racial slurs.

WASHINGTON — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after violating the platform's bullying, harassment and hate speech policies, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed Thursday.

In a now-deleted post from the @kanyewest account Wednesday, Ye uploaded a photo of comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah captioned with racial slurs. Screenshots of the post were uploaded by several media outlets to their websites.

Noah had previously commented on Ye and socialite Kim Kardashian's tumultuous divorce, asking fans not to make jokes about the situation while also warning about Ye's increasingly belligerent behavior that he compared to the abuse his mother faced growing up in South Africa.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said.

After the photo was posted, Noah directly commented on Ye's attack towards him, expressing concern for Ye and Kardashian's wellbeing in a lengthy reply while standing by his previous comments.

"If you're just joking about it all and I'm an idiot for caring, then so be it," Noah wrote in a comment below Ye's post before it was taken down. "But I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave."

The Daily Show host also responded to Ye's use of a racial slur, saying that "clearly some people graduate but we still stupid."

"Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree," Noah wrote.

Additional steps will be taken to restrict Ye's Instagram activity if he continues to not follow community guidelines, a Meta spokesperson said.

Kardashian first confirmed her intention to file for divorce from Ye in January 2021. Since then, Ye has made repeated, and often controversial, public efforts to win her back.

More recently, Ye's feud with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, Kardashian's current boyfriend, went public after Davidson posted screenshots of messages sent to Ye in which he asked the rapper to "calm down."