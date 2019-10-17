COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kao Thai Cuisine, located at 1001 Senate Street in the Vista, is a Thai restaurant with pan-Asian fusion dishes.

The owner Sunshine Cobb joined Brandon and Alex Thursday morning with authentic Thai food.

According to the restaurant's website, it offers authentic Thai cuisine that can be found on the streets of Bangkok as well as other Asian inspired dishes.

Today, Cobb brought in Hoisin Mushroom Bao, Lychee Duck Curry and Sticky Mango Rice.

The Hoisin Mushroom Bao contains shredded carrots, dashi pickles, cilantro, green onions all inside fresh, soft steamed buns.

The Lychee Duck Curry is fried duck with creamy and savory red curry, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, sweet pineapple chunks and fresh lychees.

Sticky Mango rice has rice that is green from the Pandan, an Asian vanilla flavor that comes from a leaf with Mango and other fruit.

Kao Thai Cuisine is just one of the many restaurants that visited the studio in celebration of Restaurant Week in Columbia.

Check out the others below:

Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, October 20. This year, Restaurant Week Columbia is giving diners a chance to win restaurant gift cards with the #Passport2Yum.

Pick up a #Passport2Yum at a participating restaurant and order off the Restaurant Week special menu. Then, have the server stamp your passport, snap a photo of the stamped passport and follow the instructions on the passport for your chance to win.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.