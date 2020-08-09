Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end

Season 19 premieres this month and Season 20, the final season, will air in early 2021

LOS ANGELES — It’s the end of an era.

After 14 years, you soon won’t be able to keep up with the Kardashians any longer – at least on television.

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian both shared lengthy posts to fans on their Instagram accounts Tuesday afternoon announcing "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will air its last season in early 2021.

“To our amazing fans -

It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

The series premiered on Oct. 14, 2007 and there have been 12 spin-off series on E!

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

Season 19 of KUWTK will premiere on Sept. 17.