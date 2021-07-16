For $50, you can drive your own car on the famous Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Foundation is giving fans a chance to be a driver for the day.

Professionals aren't the only ones able to drive on the Daytona International Speedway.

Fans will get the chance to hit the track for the price of $50.

The NASCAR Foundation, which was started in 2006 to help children with medical needs, partnered up with Daytona for a 'License to Drive' day on July 21 that will allow participants to bring their personal cars on the track and be escorted for two laps at 55 mph.

The event is set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is happening on a first come, first serve basis.

