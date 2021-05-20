Rap star Lil Baby coming to Columbia for concert

The event will be the first major concert since the pandemic began at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hip-hop concert is coming to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, featuring rap star Lil Baby, along with Kevin Gates, City Girls, Blacc Zacc and more.

The 'Post-Pandemic' concert, The End of Summer Jam, will be held on Saturday, August 14. This will be the first major concert at the arena in over a year because of COVID-19.

Lil Baby is from Atlanta, Georgia, and rose to fame in 2017.

While the Colonial Life Arena did host the Monster Jam Event in April, this is the first major music concert to be announced.

Door will open at 6 p.m., and show time at 7:30 p.m. Face masks are still encouraged. Clear bag policy is enforced. Lineup subject to change. Please see coloniallifearena.com for more details.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com.