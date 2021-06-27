x
Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin kick off BET Awards with performance

The event will include more epic performer, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan and Migos.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Megan Thee Stallion, left, and Pardison Fontaine arrive at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Lil Baby and gospel performer Kirk Franklin joined forces to kick off the BET Awards with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya bouncing in their seats. 

The artists performed the anthemic song “We Win” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. In all white, they were joined by dozens of background dancers and band members for the top notch performance.

The show is being hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, who said the BET Awards will celebrate “the year of the Black women.”

