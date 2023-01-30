Valentine's Day: Go out, stay home or just relax

'Each fowl from Nature his mate did take in full accord, and on their way they went.'

BOISE, Idaho — The celebration of Valentine’s Day as people know it today did not really begin until a poem Geoffrey Chaucer wrote in the 14th Century titled “A Parliament of Fowls.”

"Each fowl from Nature his mate did take in full accord, and on their way they went," Geoffrey Chaucer wrote.

Prior to that, it was celebrated as a Christian Feast Day and multiple stories, legends and myths are associated with the name.

Before that, a celebration in Ancient Rome, Lupercalia , was held February 13 to the 15. It was observed in reverence to the pagan gods of love, marriage & fertility.

If people choose to celebrate the day, or don’t, there are a few options, from dinner and drinks to candy, flowers and just hanging out or taking a drive. This is not a complete list, just a few ideas, and some of these activities require reservations.

Dinner and Drinks:

Candy:

Flowers:

Shows:

Romancing the Pen February 14, noon to 9 p.m. (last admission 8:00 pm). Adult Admission is $10 each, or purchase pairs at a special 2 for $14 price.

Love on the rocks comedy Feb 14, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Knitting Factory Boise, 416 S 9th St.. Ages 18+

MIZU makes LOVE February 14th, The Olympic Venue 7- 11:30 p.m. Guests RockChuck Boise-based artists The Santucci Brothers & Mungo have been building MIZU, their new collaborative project. Blending Sex, Love, & Neo-Soul with R&B & Hip-Hop, their performance is more than just a concert, it is an experience.

Things to do, Places to Stay:

Drive up to Bogus Basin

Take a trip to a hot springs

Take a hike

Drive out to Lucky Peak

Watch a movie at The Flicks

Have a spa night at home. The Co-op has a selection of self-care products.

Watch more Local News: