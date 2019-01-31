COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Marvel fans, assemble! A live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil is coming to the Colonial Life Arena February 1- 3.

News 19’s Brandon Taylor got a behind the scenes look at the all new show.

The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts in a face against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all new spectacular arena stunt show.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and cast 3D video projections in this thrilling adventure.

Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! Start at $15.