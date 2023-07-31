Minion Land set to open in August at Universal Orlando Resort

The new land expands the already popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to give everyone in the family something to enjoy.

ORLANDO, Fla. — In August, Universal Orlando fans can look forward to the newly opened Minion Land on Illumination Avenue – and they're invited to step into the world of the hit animated films.

Minion Land will officially open to the public on Aug. 11, a news release from the popular theme park explains. The new addition will bring to life "a whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun."

The new land expands the already popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to give everyone in the family something to enjoy.

Here are some things to look forward to with the opening of Minion Land on Illumination Avenue.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast

This attraction blends together immersive sets, interactive game-based technology and an original storyline, park leaders explain in the release.

Guests will have their villainous skills put to the test to see if they make the cut of the Vicious 6 – a group of supervillains from “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Opening August 11, 2023.



Join Illumination’s Minions, Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed and the rest of the Vicious 6 at Villain-Con as you blast your way to supervillain stardom. It’s all-new fun coming to Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/eZhQrdQJbe — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 31, 2023

Illumination’s Minion Cafe

This is a new place to sit down and eat completely run by the Minions. Park leaders say it will feature inventive fare for all guests.

Pop-A-Nana

All popcorn lovers will get a kick out of this new addition – a banana-flavored popcorn kiosk is making its debut in Minion Land.

Freeze Ray Pops

Anyone needing to cool down after walking around Minion Land can stop by this walk-up window serving "refreshingly colorful frozen treats."

Bake My Day

Park-goers can check out this new retail location that's also a bakery featuring Minion-themed sweets.

Evil Stuff

Guests needing to pick up any items to complete their "villainous transformation" can stop by the new Evil Stuff store.

Illumination Theater

This outdoor theater is the spot to meet, greet and interact with characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the “Despicable Me” franchise. Fans will also be able to meet Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the movie “Sing.”